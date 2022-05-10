Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway also posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

CP traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.17. 2,697,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,129. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,630,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

