Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.32

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 47900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$28.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.10.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

