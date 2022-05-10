Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

COF stock opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.