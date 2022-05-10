CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MTBC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CareCloud by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

