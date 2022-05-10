CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CareCloud by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareCloud by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

