CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of CareDx worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CareDx by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 1,666,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.