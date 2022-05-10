CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $45.00. The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 39470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

