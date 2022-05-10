CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.62 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.29 EPS.

CARG traded down $6.82 on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. 6,657,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,094.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,838 shares of company stock worth $1,639,171. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CarGurus by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

