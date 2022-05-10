Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE CARS traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $650.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $158.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

