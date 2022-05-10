Casper Price Hits $0.0490 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $235.35 million and $9.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,856,273,747 coins and its circulating supply is 4,801,655,760 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

