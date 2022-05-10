Casper Price Reaches $0.0467 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $224.37 million and $14.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00608493 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00112862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035697 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,470.85 or 2.05924947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,854,219,534 coins and its circulating supply is 4,800,747,196 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

