Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 2.0% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Cboe Global Markets worth $98,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.19. 709,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.19 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

