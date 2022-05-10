Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.19

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.19 and last traded at $107.19, with a volume of 710422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.25.
CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.
The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
