CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Acquires $250,602.50 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $166.55. 773,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,395. CDW Co. has a one year low of $159.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average of $184.52.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
