CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Acquires $250,602.50 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $166.55. 773,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,395. CDW Co. has a one year low of $159.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.92 and a 200 day moving average of $184.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

