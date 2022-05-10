Celo Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.71 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $66.17 million and $2.71 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 66,667,759 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

