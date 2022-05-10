Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Centene by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

