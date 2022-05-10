Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.81

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Central Securities by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Securities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)
