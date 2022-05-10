Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.81

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

Get Central Securities alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Central Securities by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Securities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Central Securities by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.