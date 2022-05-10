Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 878,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,476. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,250. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,217,000 after acquiring an additional 710,720 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 583,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,038,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,058,000 after acquiring an additional 443,632 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

