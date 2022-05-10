Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CER stock opened at GBX 703 ($8.67) on Tuesday. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The stock has a market cap of £207.28 million and a PE ratio of 32.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 748.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 800.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.71) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

