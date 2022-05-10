Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 830.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

