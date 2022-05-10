China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.77

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 12347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

