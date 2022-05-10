Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,599 shares of company stock worth $12,084,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.11. 2,496,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,508. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average is $200.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

