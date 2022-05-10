Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 48.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 58,865 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 23.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

CHD stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

