CIBC Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.07.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$18.31 and a 12-month high of C$24.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

