Citigroup Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $65.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOUR. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.
Shares of FOUR stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.84 and a beta of 1.86.
In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
