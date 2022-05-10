Citigroup Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $65.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOUR. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

