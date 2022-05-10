Citigroup Upgrades Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $13.39 on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

