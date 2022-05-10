City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 307,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,270. The company has a market cap of $587.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 96.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

