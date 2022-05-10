Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

CLVT traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. 6,260,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

