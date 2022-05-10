ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.