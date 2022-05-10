ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

