Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,549,394 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $77,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $252,359 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

