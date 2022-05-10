Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.76. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 130,935 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CLOV. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $432.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chelsea Clinton acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 25.0% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 38.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 140.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

