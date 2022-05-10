Coastline Trust Co Acquires 3,455 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 58,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.78. 813,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,069. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.05 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.