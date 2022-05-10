Coastline Trust Co Acquires 3,765 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 379.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.5% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,471,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

