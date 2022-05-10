Coastline Trust Co Acquires 710 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,589,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 529,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,166. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

