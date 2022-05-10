Coastline Trust Co Buys 2,560 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $95.71. 683,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,493,344. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.20 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

