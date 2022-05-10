Coastline Trust Co Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.74. 766,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,399. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.83 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.58. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

