Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intuit by 11.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.77 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

