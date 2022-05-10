Coastline Trust Co Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,777. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

