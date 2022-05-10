Coastline Trust Co Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,125,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 279,517 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $119.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,892. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average is $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.