Coastline Trust Co Has $1 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,773,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,686,000.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.07. 391,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

