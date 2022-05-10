Coastline Trust Co Has $16.14 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,689,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $17.25 on Monday, reaching $169.50. 64,299,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,192,383. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

