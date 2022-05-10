Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 386,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.96. 3,780,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. The stock has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.50.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.