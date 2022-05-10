Coastline Trust Co Invests $839,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,337,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,228 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 306,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.