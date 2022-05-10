Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Universal Display by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,153. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $121.97 and a twelve month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

