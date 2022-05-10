Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. 8,491,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

