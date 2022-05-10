Coastline Trust Co Sells 340 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.37. 10,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

