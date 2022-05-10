Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,147,000 after purchasing an additional 101,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

WAT stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.73. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

