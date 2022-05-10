Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $61.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE KOF traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 84,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.3528 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $8,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 67,707 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

