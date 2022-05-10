Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $104.35

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $104.35 and last traded at $108.36, with a volume of 206275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

