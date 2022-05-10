Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $74.49 and a 1-year high of $108.47.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

